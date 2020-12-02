Continued fight

Last week, the Polk County Health Center announced a sudden increase in the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths tied to a nursing home in Humansville.
According to a social media post shared on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, the health center had learned of COVID-19 cases at the Northwood Hills Care Center, located at 800 N. Arthur Street in Humansville.
“After assessing the situation, we have updated totals for our county,” the health center post stated. “We appreciate the diligent efforts and cooperation from staff and administration to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported, increasing the county’s total to 29 deaths last week. The center announced three additional deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 1, making the county’s total number of deaths 32.
The social media post said one death tied to Northwood Hills had been previously reported by the health center.
The center added 45 new cases to the county’s total last week thanks to Northwood Hill’s cases. By Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, the county’s total number of cases hit 1,871. The post said five resident cases and three staff cases were previously reported, as well.
On Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, health center public information officer and community educator Carol Bookhout said she had “encouraging news” about the situation at Northwood Hills, adding the health center would not provide specific information, as with other healthcare facilities and group homes.
“Northwood Hills has continued to contain the spread of the virus within the facility,” Bookhout said. “They are diligently following the recommendations of the Polk County Health Center, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Agency for Health Care Administration by testing twice a week and practicing prevention strategies.”
In turn, Bookhout said, 31 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
“We commend Northwood Hills Care Center for their efforts to stop the spread of the virus among their residents and staff,” she said.
Last week, the health center posted a statement released by Frank Reed, Northwood Hill’s executive director.
According to Reed’s statement, Northwood Hill’s first COVID-19 case was detected Monday, Nov. 2.
As of last week, the center had seen 53 total COVID-19 cases among residents and 21 total cases among associates, Reed said in the statement.
There were 23 active cases in the residential population, with two people hospitalized, and two active cases among staff members, Reed said.
There had been seven COVID-19 deaths among residents, Reed said, as well as one death among the center’s associates.
“Our hearts are broken by the loss of residents and one of our team members,” Reed said. “We are a family here, and we grieve alongside their loved ones.”
Last week, 39 total residents and staff members had recovered, per Reed’s statement.
“Any resident who tests positive is isolated in the facility, and associates who test positive only return to work once CDC guidelines for returning to work have been met,” Reed said.
He said residents are monitored throughout the day and night, and associates are screened when they arrive and leave the facility.
Reed said Northwood Hills’ associates — which he said have worked hard and “go above and beyond each day” — have followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We continue to work closely with the Polk County Health Center, the Missouri Department of Health and the Agency for Health Care Administration as our associates battle COVID-19,” Reed said.
He said visitation at Northwood Hills is restricted, but staff members can coordinate video or phone calls with residents.
The center stays in consistent communication with the residents’ loved ones and welcomes questions, Reed said.
“We are thankful for the support and prayers from the community during this difficult time,” Reed said.
