Country Days here again

Country Days, an annual Bolivar tradition, is set to return to the Bolivar square this week.
The event, which is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, comes in the midst of a pandemic and is “a fluid situation,” Downtown Bolivar Association president Susan Sparks previously told the BH-FP.
This year’s rendition of the tradition means changes to include social distancing and reducing common contact areas. Vendor booths will be spaced 6 feet apart, and activities like the Kids’ Alley have been changed to a scavenger hunt.
“This year is going to look totally different than it’s ever looked before,” Sparks previously said.
However, the event itself will remain recognizable, with performers on tap.
Three bands — Moonshot, Otis Money Blues Band and Floodwater — are set to perform throughout the day on the Main Street Stage.
In addition, two entertainers are booked throughout the day on the Springfield Street Stage. T Texas Terry will perform his Wild West comedy show and stilt walker Richard Renner will show off his skills.
Tumbles Gymnastics and Cheers Dance Studio are set to perform on the Springfield stage, and a zumba performance is also planned.
Vendors and crafters, along with the annual car show and contests, are also a go.
Each vendor will have hand sanitizer at their booth space and will be restricted from passing out unpackaged food and using community condiment bottles, Sparks previously said.
Car show registration is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m., and dash plaques and T-shirts will be given to the first 50 entries.
Country Days also features two other competitive events, a cupcake contest and a photography contest in the courthouse basement sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. Visit the DBA’s Facebook page for more information on the contests.
Sparks previously said safety precautions extend into the courthouse, where bathrooms will be sanitized hourly.
