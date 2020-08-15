County confirms first COVID-19 death

The Polk County Health Center confirmed the first death of a Polk County resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, this week.
A Tuesday, Aug. 11, news release said a Polk County resident who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case died Wednesday, Aug. 5. The BH-FP previously reported the death Saturday, Aug. 8.
“The Polk County Health Center staff and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” Michelle Morris, health center administrator, said in the release. “Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The health center did not release identifying information about the resident.
As of press time Friday, Missouri has reported 65,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,335 related deaths statewide.
According to the health center, Polk County had 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time Friday. That was an increase of 29 cases in a week from Friday, Aug. 7.
There were 31 active cases, and 186 residents remained in quarantine, per the health center.
Health center opens drive-thru
In an effort to reach the community during the pandemic, the health center has opened a drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing and immunizations.
A news release said the two-lane drive-thru, located east of the Polk County Health Center in the adjacent lot, opened Wednesday, Aug. 12. People should enter the drive-thru clinic from Broadway Street.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be open from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday for testing of direct contacts identified by health center staff, the release said.
Immunization services will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with evening hours added the week of Aug. 17. Residents needing school immunizations should bring their current shot records or letters from their schools stating what immunizations are needed.
Patients will stay in their vehicles during testing or immunizations, the release said. No appointment is necessary.
“We want to offer residents the opportunity to receive the same excellent care we provide every year in an efficient, client-friendly manner,” Morris said. “We believe this will address the large number of students and residents needing care in our county as school reopens this fall.”
Community educator and public information officer Carol Bookhout said the drive-thru enhances social distancing while allowing the health center to meet community needs.
“This keeps all of our non-COVID clients separate from potential exposure,” she said.
For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
Employees test positive
Employees in two of Bolivar’s long-term care facilities have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Citizens Memorial Hospital news releases.
A Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility employee was asymptomatic and was tested Monday, Aug. 10, during random employee testing at the facility, a CMH news release said.
A Butterfield Residential Care Center employee also tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was asymptomatic and last worked Tuesday, Aug. 11, became symptomatic Wednesday, Aug. 12, and was tested Thursday, Aug. 13, a news release said.
The releases said CMHCF and Butterfield administration “contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure.”
The employees are quarantined at home and are being monitored by the Polk County Health Department, per the releases.
The releases said CMHCF has 103 residents and 120 employees, while Butterfield has 52 residents and 29 employees.
The CMHCF residents and employees were tested Friday, Aug. 14, and Butterfield residents and employees will be tested Tuesday, Aug. 18, the releases said. All will be closely monitored for symptoms.
Group activities at the facilities have been canceled, and communal dining with residents has been replaced with meals served in rooms.
CMHCF is a skilled nursing facility, and Butterfield is a residential care center. Both are located in Bolivar and are owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar.
The foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
Parkview Health Care Facility, another CMH Foundation facility in Bolivar, has three employees at home in quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, no Parkview residents had been infected with the virus. The facility will conduct another mass testing event Monday, Aug. 17.
“CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” the release said.
Employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts. The releases said employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.
“Additional preventative measures include extensive handwashing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations,” the releases said.
All affected facilities and the CMH Foundation are working closely with the Polk County Health Department, CMH infection prevention specialists and Department of Health and Senior Services Long-Term Care Division to rapidly contain any possible exposures, the releases said.
The facilities encourage family members and friends to stay connected with residents during this time and use technology and alternative communication methods, including Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email, the release said.
CMH offers a COVID-19 hotline at 328-4300. For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com/covid-19.
