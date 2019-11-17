The future of a potential raise for Polk County’s elected officials is up for interpretation.
Members of the salary commission, which includes the county’s elected officials and commissioners, met Tuesday, Nov. 12, to discuss the 5% raise approved by the commission in 2017 and an enacted 2018 Missouri Senate bill that could add additional pay for the officeholders.
The 5% raise approved by the commission two years ago has already gone into effect for officeholders who were elected or reelected last year. Those who made $45,000 now make $47,250.
However, others, whose terms start in 2021 following the 2020 election, will still make their previous salary until then.
The county clerk, collector, recorder and treasurer have each had the raise added to their salaries, while the assessor and public administrator have not.
Members of the county commission, the coroner and sheriff each have different base salaries. Only Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock has, so far, received the 5% raise to his previously $31,700 salary after winning his election last year.
“Those of us that started our new term this year got the 105% of the salary schedule that we voted in in 2017,” public administrator Barbara Davolt told the group. “So there are some of us that are at $47,250 and there are other elected officials that are still getting ready to get elected again whose office is at $45,000.”
In addition to those raises voted in by the commission, sheriff Danny Morrison also called attention to Senate Bill 568, enacted in 2018, which “provides that a county salary commission may increase the base salaries of all county office holders, other than the sheriff and full-time prosecutor, by up to $2,000, so long as the increase in pay applies to all such positions.”
The bill also gives the commission the power to raise the base salary for the sheriff by up to $6,000. Prosecuting attorney Ken Ashlock’s salary is set by the state.
Hancock asked if the county could “piece out” the raise, rather than just offering the full $2,000 and $6,000 sums at once.
County clerk Melinda Robertson told him she believed that was allowed under the law.
A raise would bring Morrison’s $51,000 salary — detailed in the county’s 2019 financial statement — closer to the pay offered to other local law enforcement officials.
The City of Bolivar pays police chief Mark Webb $71,267.82, according to city administrator Tracy Slagle, while 911 dispatch director Sarah Newell makes $62,000, according to previous coverage.
“I’m going to have deputies this year that are going to make more than me or close to me, counting their overtime,” Morrison said.
Collector Debbi Roberts-McGinnis shared the sheriff’s concerns. As a bonded employee, Roberts-McGinnis’ own assets are used to insure the money in her office.
“When’s the day going to come that my deputy makes more than me and has none of the responsibilities?” she asked. “I’ve got liability. If somebody steals from that office, they could take my farm.”
Across the state, though, interpretations of how to implement the bill has been mixed, county clerk Melinda Robertson said.
“We’re going to have to have a legal opinion as to whether (the raise would start) at term or whether its effective immediately,” Robertson said.
The group opted to postpone a vote on the matter until they could get an interpretation from Missouri Association of Counties attorney Travis Elliot. Hancock called Elliot during the meeting but wasn’t able to reach the attorney.
The group opted to reconvene at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
