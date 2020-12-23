Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar marked a pandemic milestone moment Monday, Dec. 21, with the arrival of its first COVID-19 vaccine doses.
In a news release issued Monday evening, CMH system pharmacy director Mariah Hollabaugh, PharmD, said 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to frontline hospital and long-term care staff and long-term care residents over the next two weeks.
CMH said it expected to give the first doses of the vaccine Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.
“We anticipate additional doses for CMH employees and long-term care residents arriving in the days and weeks ahead,” Hollabaugh said in the release.
The Moderna vaccine is a two-shot vaccine with the second dose given in 28 days, the release said. More information about COVID-19 vaccinations is available at citizensmemorial.com/covid-19.
