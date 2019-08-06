An adult CPR/AED class will be offered from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Polk County Health Center.
Preregistration is required as the class is limited to nine participants.
To sign up or for more information, contact Kermit Hargis at 326-7250 ext. 37 or at kermit.hargis@polkcountyhealth.org.
