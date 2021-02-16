Mr. Coney Crain of Morrisville will celebrate his 91st birthday Monday, Feb. 22.
Family and friends are invited to participate in a card shower for Mr. C, as his caregiver Mikki Bayne calls him. Cards may be sent to Coney Crain, 1015 E. 550th Road, Morrisville MO 65710.
