Crawford, Stephens speak at SBU event

There are two sides to every ballot measure.
That’s the take GOP state Sen. Sandy Crawford, Buffalo, brought to Southwest Baptist University’s Spring President’s Breakfast event Friday, March 19, where she joined fellow Republican state Rep. Mike Stephens, Bolivar, as guest speaker.
Both chambers are currently working on multiple versions of bills that would limit Missouri’s initiative petition process, which allows those with enough signatures to place issues and amendments on the statewide ballot.
According to a Missouri News Network article, initiative petitions are codified in the Missouri Constitution to allow citizens to have a direct say in legislation. If enough signatures are gathered, the petitions can be used by citizens to get issues on ballots and potentially adopted, typically as constitutional amendments.
Initiative petitions are reviewed by the secretary of state and attorney general, and if they meet the requirements, petitioners may gather signatures. It takes signatures from two-thirds of the congressional districts in Missouri — with at least 8% of registered voters in each district signing on — to get an initiative petition onto a ballot. The measure could then be passed if it receives a majority of ‘yes’ votes during a statewide election. The proposed bills and resolutions increase the qualifications on all counts.
Crawford said, many times, voters aren’t aware of those issues and amendments they’ll then be voting on when they go to the polls.
“It’s way too easy to get things on the ballot,” Crawford said. “More than 20 states don't have this process. That’s why we’re a target to get some of these bigger ticket things done. Because if the state legislature won’t do it, they just gather the signatures and get it on the ballot. If you’re rich enough, you can buy what you want and change the Missouri Constitution.”
In the House, where several possible bills were debated, many proponents focused on similar concerns that well-funded and out-of-state groups may wield too much power with the current petition process.
“What is being done right now is outside special interests are using billions of dollars and deciding what laws and regulations that people of Missouri will live under,” Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “I don’t think that’s right. I think the people of this state should be in control of their constitution.”
Crawford said ballot measures that change state statutes aren’t as significant of a problem because legislators can still make changes. But, the only way to change amendments voted into the constitution is through another election.
“The only way is to go back and do another vote,” she said. “So, I am in favor of making it harder to change the constitution.”
Crawford, the senate’s local government and elections committee chair, said the senate will take up the issue this year.
Stephens said he supports changing the law. The House recently passed one option — passed HJR 20, which requires 2/3 majority vote at the ballot.
“The criteria for getting a petition on the ballot is low,” he said. “The number of signatures that are required can be obtained in just a few counties. This is in desperate need of reform.”
Initiative petition reform isn’t without its detractors, though.
“I feel like IPs (initiative petitions) are for citizens to hold us accountable,” Democratic State Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield said in the article. “You’d mentioned, there have been lots of things that were done wrong through IPs. Medical marijuana is a great example — the language was a little weird and we’ve had to go back in. But if we did our job in the first place, citizens wouldn’t have to resort to that. They had been asking for that for a long time.”
Quade said while the role of special interest groups and petitions being funded from out of the state concern her, she isn’t sure these sorts of proposals effectively take outside money out of the equation. She said that adding barriers to the process is effectively blocking true grassroots petitions, rather than the lobbyist groups with the funds to vault the additional cost they’d impose.
“I hope that the committee is looking at this through a lens of how we can increase citizen access,” Quade said.
A few participants said the ostensible overuse of the initiative petition actually speaks to a larger problem.
“My belief is that the initiative petition is the people’s voice,” Democratic State Rep. Doug Clemens of St. Ann said in the article. “One of the reasons the people need that voice to counter our voice is because we don’t always get it right.”
The issue was one of several addressed at the breakfast.
Another bill should help local businesses stay competitive against larger, online businesses, she said.
Both chambers have passed versions of a “Wayfair” tax bill, designed to require internet retailers to pay sales tax.
“Our versions are not quite the same,” Crawford said. “They’re similar. But I certainly hope we can get that across the finish line. If we can get that done, it will be a very successful session.”
According to a Missouri News Network article, no such tax currently exists in the state, which the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, and other proponents, have argued places the state’s brick-and-mortar stores at a competitive disadvantage with online retailers.
“Right now, without Wayfair, we have an incentive for people to make purchases from non-Missouri businesses,” Koenig said. “Just from a tax standpoint, that’s one of the worst things you can have in a tax code.”
Koenig’s bill also includes reductions to the state’s top income tax rate and establishes a new earned-income tax credit.
A similar bill, House Bill 554, passed in the House. Koenig said whatever legislation ultimately passes the General Assembly will have to look more like his version in the Senate, citing concerns about “serious problems” with how the House Bill proposes to implement the Wayfair tax.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in a news conference, declined to say which version he preferred.
“I’m just thankful they passed it, in some form, some fashion,” he said.
Mark Ossolinski and Grace Zokovitch with the Missouri News Network contributed to this article.
