The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 15, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. with the annual tea party.
The program, “The Language of the Fan,” will be conducted by DAR members Deb Shirley and Donna Prudhoe.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
