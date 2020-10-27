Guenther A. Baunack
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 17, 1934
Died: Oct. 22, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Barbara Bazaar
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 3, 1936
Died: Oct. 20, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service
Billy L. Boswell
Brighton
Born: Feb. 15, 1936
Died: Oct. 16, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Brighton Cemetery
William “Bill” Caldwell
Virginia
Born: Sept. 7, 1935
Died: Oct. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Demaine Funeral Home
Frederick C. Kincaid
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 28, 1942
Died: Oct. 23, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patricia Koehler
Hermitage
Born: Oct. 13, 1942
Died: Oct. 25, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jerry L. Phillips
Bolivar
Born: April 20, 1937
Died: Oct. 22, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Service
Debora K. Rocha
Humansville
Born: Dec. 11, 1961
Died: Oct. 23, 2020
Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Albans Episcopal Church
Services: private, 3:30 p.m. at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James E. Shade
Springfield
Born: Jan. 24, 1937
Died: Oct. 23, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home
Darren A. Smith
Pleasant Hope
Born: April 7, 1946
Died: Oct. 24, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Morrisville Cemetery
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
James B. Underal
Born: March 28, 1958
Died: Oct. 21, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Denyse M. Vogel
Buffalo
Born: July 26, 1926
Died: Oct. 15, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness Funeral Home
