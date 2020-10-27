Guenther A. Baunack

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 17, 1934

Died: Oct. 22, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Barbara Bazaar

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 3, 1936

Died: Oct. 20, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service

 

Billy L. Boswell

Brighton

Born: Feb. 15, 1936

Died: Oct. 16, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Brighton Cemetery

 

William “Bill” Caldwell

Virginia

Born: Sept. 7, 1935

Died: Oct. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Demaine Funeral Home

 

Frederick C. Kincaid

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 28, 1942

Died: Oct. 23, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patricia Koehler

Hermitage

Born: Oct. 13, 1942

Died: Oct. 25, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jerry L. Phillips

Bolivar

Born: April 20, 1937

Died: Oct. 22, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Service

 

Debora K. Rocha

Humansville

Born: Dec. 11, 1961

Died: Oct. 23, 2020

Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Albans Episcopal Church

Services: private, 3:30 p.m. at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

James E. Shade

Springfield

Born: Jan. 24, 1937

Died: Oct. 23, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home

 

Darren A. Smith

Pleasant Hope

Born: April 7, 1946

Died: Oct. 24, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Morrisville Cemetery

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

James B. Underal

Born: March 28, 1958

Died: Oct. 21, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Denyse M. Vogel

Buffalo

Born: July 26, 1926

Died: Oct. 15, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness Funeral Home

