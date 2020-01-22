Department builds new station

For Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District chief Greg Wood, sometimes reaching an emergency call on the opposite side of the Pomme de Terre River means a long drive through another county.
The 63-square mile district spans both sides of the flood-prone river, meaning, Wood said, heavy rains can spill over the bank, rendering impassible the roads that connect each side.
From the district’s primary station in Pleasant Hope, west of the river, reaching calls on the other side can mean routing around, either far north or south through Greene County, Wood said.
“We have to go way around to get over to the call sometimes,” he said.
Fair Grove and Southern Dallas County fire protection districts provide mutual aid, he said.
Currently, the district does not have a station east of the river.
But, the district’s plan to keep its emergency vehicles stationed on both sides of the Pomme de Terre River will soon be a reality.
According to previous BH-FP coverage, Polk County developer Dewey Smith donated the plot of land at the corner of South 250th and East 547th roads where a new 40-by-60-foot metal station sits.
“We’re able to provide services to a community, where we wouldn’t be able to do that because all of our equipment has previously been west of the river,” Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District board member Doug Spracklen said.
Spracklen said the department borrowed $84,650 from OakStar Bank as part of a lease purchase to pay for the project after paying off its main station.
“We kept everything local,” Spracklen said. “The project is something we think is going to help everybody in the long run.”
Wood said Wednesday, Jan. 15, the new station’s structure has been erected and walls and roofing have been added.
“Our doors have been ordered and wiring should start next week,” he said.
The concrete apron in front of the station will be the final step, Wood said.
The finished product will include space for an engine, a tanker and a brush truck, he said, with the possibility of adding a lighter rescue vehicle for wrecks later.
“For now, if we have a wreck, we’ll use the engine,” he said.
The structure has an early February estimated completion date, he said.
“We’ll be ready to move in,” he said. “We definitely need trucks on that side of the river.”
Wood said the district already has three to five active volunteer firefighters who live on that side of the river, including two with homes in a subdivision near the new station.
For now, he said the project just consists of vehicle bays, no space for personnel. It does include plumbing for a bathroom, he said.
“That’s enough for us for now,” he said.
