Vote NO on Amendment 3 because it’s designed to overturn the will of ⅔ of Missouri voters.
Together, we voted to pass an amendment in 2018 that draws fair areas for our state representatives and senators to represent. This angered some greedy politicians, so they came up with this dirty Amendment 3. They want to take the power of our vote away by having their political buddies decide who will vote for them.
Don’t fall for the deceptive ballot language that only reduces lobbyist gifts by $5.
Preserve the power of our vote — just vote no on Amendment 3.
— Ellen Wentz, Kirkwood
