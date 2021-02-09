Bolivar High School girls’ basketball has a pair of showdowns with Willard this season to inform how the team can approach its upcoming district tournament.
The Lady Liberators share Class 5 District 10 with the top-ranked 16-1 Lady Tigers and 1-10 Hillcrest.
As of Monday, Feb. 8, Bolivar is 9-11.
In December, Bolivar lost 34-64 to Willard. The Lady Liberators did slightly better in a home-tournament loss to the team, falling 72-40 at the 28th Annual Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament in January.
The district tournament is Monday through Thursday, March 1-4, hosted by Bolivar.
The Lady Liberators face Smith-Cotton at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in Sedalia.
Fair Play
A struggling Fair Play team seems to have turned a corner.
After a losing stretch dating back to late November, the Lady Hornets won three straight games.
Fair Play beat Humansville 49-37 on Jan. 29. The Lady Hornets then beat Everton 59-37 on Monday, Feb. 1, and Hermitage 38-28 on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Fair Play faced Marion C. Early on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The score wasn’t available by press time.
The Lady Hornets face New Covenant Academy on Thursday, Feb. 11, in Springfield. A time for the contest hasn’t been set.
Halfway
Halfway enters the Class 1 District 5 tournament seeded fifth.
The Lady Cardinals face No. 4 Tuscumbia in the tournament’s first round at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in St. Elizabeth.
The winner faces No. 1 seed Climax Springs at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The championship game is at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Halfway’s next game is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, against Humansville in Humansville.
Humansville
Ahead of their game against Halfway, the Lady Tigers continue to struggle.
Humansville fell 49-37 to Fair Play and 70-39 to Weaubeau earlier this month.
Ahead of the Class 1 District 6 tournament, Saturday through Thursday, Feb. 20-25, the Lady Tigers’ 4-15 record puts them around third, close to 4-13 Fair Play.
At 14-4, Walnut Grove and 13-7 Golden City are likely the top two seeds.
Marion C. Early
The Lady Panthers may have a 60-44 loss to district opponent Crane in their recent memories, but the program remains firmly in the upper echelon of Class 2 District 11.
The loss on Thursday, Feb. 4, ended a six-game winning streak dating back to Monday, Jan. 18.
MCE played Fair Play on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The score wasn’t available by press time.
The team faces Conway at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
It will compete in the district tournament Saturday through Thursday, Feb. 20-25.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope High Schools girls’ basketball stands mid-pack among a tight race for top Class 3 District 11 seeding.
The Lady Pirates are 8-11 following a 38-35 win over Marionville on Thursday, Feb. 4.
At 13-9, Ash Grove has the district’s best record.
Pleasant Hope has a tough road to the district tournament, starting with an upcoming game against 16-6 Diamond at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in Diamond. Other upcoming opponents include 11-12 Niangua, 21-1 Miller and 4-16 Humansville.
