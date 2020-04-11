Down for the count?

Although Census Day has come and gone, there’s still time for Polk County residents to make their tally marks in the nationwide count.
While the official deadline to file was Wednesday, April 1, Bolivar’s Planning and Zoning Administrator Sydney Allen said “people can respond through the month if they haven’t already.”
Polk County was sitting at a 51.2% response rate as of Thursday, April 9.
“So, we still have a ways to go,” Allen said.
She previously said the national goal was a 90% response rate.
In 2000, an average of 76% of Polk County’s residents responded to the census, while the average dropped to 72% in 2010.
Allen said Missouri ranked 24th out of 50 states for response rate in the 2010 census, “so we’re right in the middle as far as getting people to respond.”
“We really encourage everybody to respond, because it means a lot for our community and a lot for our state and our country,” Allen said.
She said the goal is “to count everyone once, only once and in the right place.”
The government will use data collected from this year’s census to allocate “over $675 billion every year through 132 different federal programs,” Allen said.
Just in 2016, Missouri distributed over $16 billion in funds through around 55 federal spending based programs, she added.
And, a chunk of change disappears from Polk County’s funding for each household that fails to submit census information, Allen said.
For every household that doesn’t respond, the county could lose $4,700 per household per year.
“It’s a very large impact for those who choose not to respond to the census,” Allen said.
Polk County residents still have three ways to fill out a census questionnaire — online, by phone and by mail.
Allen said people can file online by visiting the official Census Bureau website, census.gov, and typing in their addresses.
The website said people also have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone by calling 844-330-2020. Phone lines are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. eastern time.
Allen previously said households that didn’t respond by April 1 would receive both reminder letters and paper questionnaires in the mail from Wednesday, April 8, to Thursday, April 16.
“This is the only time most households will get a paper questionnaire,” she said. “You can’t call and request one.”
Final reminder postcards will be sent to remaining unresponsive households from April 20 to 27, and the final day to respond will be Thursday, April 30.
