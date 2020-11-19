A man from Halfway was moderately injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Mo. 32 about a mile west of Halfway on Sunday evening, Nov. 15.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Curtis Peters, 47, was eastbound around 8:38 p.m. when his 1991 Mazda SE5 truck ran off the roadway and overturned.
Peters wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
He was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report stated.
According to the report, the vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper D. Bridges investigated the wreck.
