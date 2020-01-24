Elected to serve: Surveying good citizenship

As Polk County’s surveyor, Mike Shuler only has a handful of state-mandated official duties.
In fact, he’s one of just a handful of county surveyors left in the area. State statute doesn’t require counties to hold open the position.
Nearby Hickory, St. Clair, Vernon and Greene counties do not have county surveyors. Cedar and Dallas counties do.
“You look at the recorder,” Shuler said. “You look at the assessor, for instance, there are an awful lot of things they have to tend to for the county. If they drop off the earth, that portion of the county is going to stop. If I don’t wake up tomorrow, there’s a private surveyor who could step in and fill the breach.”
That’s because, Shuler said, the position, which doesn’t pay a salary, also doesn’t require the veteran surveyor to perform any regular tasks for the county.
As the officeholder, Shuler, who is also a private surveyor, must keep record of all surveys he does, which are then stored at the county recorder’s office and made available to the public.
“If the court has a land dispute between two people, the judge can order the county surveyor to handle it,” Shuler said. “The county surveyor would charge a fee for that job.”
However, a private surveyor could take the job, too, he said.
“A court can’t order a private surveyor to do it, they can just ask,” Shuler said. “But, they’re probably going to do it, because it’s a good job.”
Shuler said he’s also required by law to report to the prosecutor if someone destroys a land monument. He’s never had to do it, he said.
“If I’m just a private surveyor, and you call me and ask me to survey your lot, I can look at it and say, ‘No, that’s a bad job,’” he said. “As the county surveyor, I have to give you a price.”
Though not an official task, he said he’s also been the point of reference for courthouse questions regarding land and maps.
“For instance, if the assessor has a question, I’m her go to,” he said. “They might think an old survey has been drawn wrong and they’ll call me. I get satisfaction out of being part of the process, because an awful lot of these surveys are written in a certain way that interpretation is needed.”
Shuler said he’d often worked with county officials closely before taking office as its surveyor in 2012, however.
“The county actually hired me to do a small survey for them for about $500 seven years ago,” he said. “They could have hired any private surveyor.”
But, Shuler said, despite lacking pay and being mostly indistinguishable from his regular job as a private surveyor, the office can be fulfilling. He said he’s been proud to be a part of helping the county government work.
The state statutes mean everyone has access to hire a surveyor, and courts are able to resolve land disputes efficiently.
He said he makes it a point to try to freely help when people call his office with questions out of a sense of duty to the public.
“If you’re helping people, that’s good advertising,” he said. “It’s also being a good citizen.”
Shuler said he’s currently serving what will likely be his last four-year term, adding that he’d never intended to occupy the office for very long.
“I’ll leave,” he said. “And then I’ll keep doing exactly what I’ve been doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.