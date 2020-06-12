Elected to serve: The baseboard of all decisions

For Bolivar R-1 board of education president Paula Hubbert, the board’s biggest, most important recent decision came not during the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but in February 2017, when it hired superintendent Tony Berry.
“The No. 1 job with any school board is to hire and supervise the superintendent,” said Hubbert, who is in her fifth year on the board. “We had community feedback on what kind of person we should hire. We wanted someone who could interact and communicate with the community.”
That important decision, and the other routine work the board does to supervise and stay abreast of issues has paid off, Hubbert said. There’s a direct correlation between the work the board has done to build a good base of policy and its success now, she said.
“Because we have the structure and the personnel in place, and the excellent direction we have, when things like the complete shutdown of in-person education happen because of a virus, we have a system that is able to work and respond well.”
Students were educated remotely, and the district was able to provide 140,000 meals to its students, she pointed out. Those successes can be traced back to the board’s work overseeing the district.
“The administration was able to turn the ship from seated education to online, and they were able to do it with ease and grace,” Hubbert said.
Halfway R-3 board of education president Jody Sharp said he’s developed a specific litmus test to help make difficult decisions like hiring a superintendent.
The board hired Halfway High School principal Lance Roweton as superintendent last summer.
“That’s what the job is about, those hard decisions,” Sharp said. “The easiest way to make a decision is to ask, ‘What is in the best interest of the kids?’ You apply that to any decision you have to make. It can be anything from purchasing a new A/C unit to making a decision that concerns faculty or staff. Just ask yourself how it will affect the kids. I use that standard, and I’ve always been able to sleep at night.”
Sharp, who is in his fifth year on the board, said he initially ran for office after seeing no one file for an open seat.
According to the Missouri School Boards’ Association, terms for seven-member districts are usually three years, and requirements include being a U.S. citizen and a resident taxpayer in the district.
“Candidates must also be current on state and local taxes; have not been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri or federal law; are not registered or required to register as a sex offender; and have filed required campaign documents for all previous campaigns, if any,” the association’s website states.
“There was a spot that was available and nobody had signed up for it,” Sharp said. “It bothered me that nobody was willing to step up and support our school. I filed and wound up getting elected.”
Over his time on the board, he said he’s learned the job is a 24/7 responsibility.
“This is a job that never ends,” he said. “Every year, you have training. Every day, I get information from the Missouri School Board Association about bills in congress, regulations that are going into effect and other things will guide our school.”
Hubbert, too, said school board members must often be some of the most informed members of their communities. It can be a challenge, she said.
“It’s the most labor intensive volunteer thing I've ever been a part of,” Hubbert said.
But, it’s also worth it for those who want to see better futures for their communities.
“The future of our community walks those school hallways,” she said.
Hubbert’s son graduates this year, and she said it was important to her to be on the board while she had kids in school.
“I believe l’ll continue on the board if I'm fortunate enough to win another term next year,” she said.
The school board policies that Hubbert said have helped keep the district strong are, in some cases, guided by state policies, which help shape the role school boards take.
According to the Missouri School Boards’ Association, policies govern everything from nepotism and conflicts of interest to how the board treats bidders and how communication between the board and the public works.
“A majority of the board constitutes a quorum for the transaction of business, but no contract shall be let, person employed, bill approved or warrant ordered unless a majority of the whole board votes therefor,” state statute 162.301 reads.
MSBA also stresses the importance of being a good citizen, according to its guide.
“The public will hold you to a higher standard, and your actions will be scrutinized,” the guide reads. “You need to set a good example for all who are watching, including students.”
Sharp said he’s seen it firsthand.
“We’ve discussed that, ‘You are a school board member the second you walk out the door of that meeting and until you come back inside,’” he said. “People see you first as a representative of the school.”
Lately, Sharp said he’s struggled with recent news that state funding for schools may be cut due to a decrease in tax revenue.
“The governor has told us that the state is dealing with a decrease in tax revenue and to expect cuts, so right now our lives are centering around where those cuts need to be. Where will it have the least effect on education here at the school?”
It’s hard, Sharp said, but there are also rewards to the unpaid position. It’s a job he said he sees as part of his future.
“It's gotten to where I enjoy this job,” he said. “It can be stressful because you’re making those decisions. You may have concerns about an issue, but when you meet as a group, you’re able to resolve it. We have a great board.”
