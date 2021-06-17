The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by The Empire District Electric Co. d/b/a Liberty.
According to a news release, applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Tuesday, June 22, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, PO Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, PO Box 2230, Jefferson City MO 65102-2230, telephone 866-922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (PO Box 360, Jefferson City MO 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.
The release said on Friday, May 28, Liberty filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to increase gross annual electric revenues by approximately $79.9 million.
The release noted Liberty serves around 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
