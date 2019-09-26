Ozarks Technical Community College is accepting enrollment for its free adult education and literacy classes held in Bolivar.
The classes provide individualized learning programs for adults who want to prepare for the high school equivalency exam, learn English as a second language or improve reading, math and writing skills.
To be considered for the AEL program, participants must be at least 17 years old and not enrolled in high school. Early enrollment is encouraged due to limited seating.
Classes are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway St.
Enrollment is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the church.
For more information, call 447-8860 or 955-1944 or visit otc.edu/adulteducation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.