The Fair Play R-2 and the Halfway R-3 school districts will both hold carnivals this weekend.
Fair Play’s is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the district campus.
The event will feature balloon darts, a cake walk, a ring toss, a haunted maze, plinko, apple bobbing, video games, a pumpkin roll, face painting and craft booths. Live music, a classic car show, a drawing and door prizes are also slated.
The menu includes a pulled pork dinner, hot dogs, chili dogs, nachos, homemade desserts, water and sodas. Food will be served in the cafeteria.
Winners of the drawing will be announced at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria.
Halfway’s event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the district campus.
The event will feature a cake walk, face painting, auctions, area vendors, concessions and carnival games.
All proceeds go to the district’s PTA organization. Parents interested in volunteering for the event can sign up in the elementary school front office with Stephanie Loomer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.