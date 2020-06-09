Fair Play Schools recently released its fourth-quarter honor roll. According to a school news release, the following students earned spots on the list:
A
12th grade — Kaylee Foster, Olivia Franse, Maddison Kuhn, Emily McDougal, Alexis Simpson, Alyssa Tennyson.
11th grade — Fayeth Millard, Jenna Viles.
10th grade — Amanda Scarbrough, Marissa Shockley.
Ninth grade — Rylee Griggs, Meghan Hoxsie.
Eighth grade — Alexis Birkmire, Kaittlynn Dooley, Anna Grove, Haleigh Harris, Andrew Hartshorn, Keelie Henderson, Dakota Roy, Alissa Sanders-Peterson.
Seventh grade — Kegan Anderson, Alexis Francka, Ryder Franse, Seth Hosman, Anastasia Jones.
Sixth grade — Keelan Brown, Chloe Bruce, Brayden Burke, Mekenzie Evans, Mason Harman, Caleb Henderson, Cody Henderson, Lena Skipper, Sydney Vincent.
Fifth grade — Riley Bruce, Austin Duty, Paige Fitch, Dallas Hardt, Madison Harris, Abigail Nelson.
Fourth grade — Alexia Cantrell, Katelyn Higginbotham.
Third grade — Brynna Butts, Michael Case, Bailey Dodson, Alexandria Foster, Alexandria Grove, Anthony Hartshorn, Elliott Kolste, Cale Logan, Lillian Long, Ava Peterson, Alica Santillan, Samuel West.
A/B
12th grade — Travis Buckner, McKenzie Clark, Linsey Combs, Colby Durst, Abigail Grove, Sumona Khadyrke, Samuel Lee, Codey Shuler, Landon Wright.
11th grade — Selena Christakos, Abigail Clark, Dalton Fox, Sydney Franse, Adrian Hartshorn, Matthew Hosmann, Lane Neil, Alvin Schull, Brian Schwartz, Dustin Sterling, Brayden Thomas, Kolin Thomas, Chyler Welch, Aubrianna Wilson, Praley Zanatta.
10th grade — James Cantrell, Jaden Dollar, Gabriel Foster, Katherine McDougal, Gage Smith, Gavin Tennyson.
Ninth grade — Kalee Dooley, Ryan Hoxsie, Ruth Khadyrke, Jaden Owensby, Riley Tennyson, Jarrett Viles, Blake Williams.
Eighth grade — Molly Elkins, Rowdy Garzee, Caitlin King, Ashlynne Kirksey, Wyatt Morrow, Brett Scarbrough, Blake Thomas, Cheyene West.
Seventh grade — David Bradley, Jordan Burke, Dillion Clark, Shain Dooley, Jasmine Farrow, Chloe Foster, Julianna Hood, Wendy Jones, Aron Khadyrke, Marilynn Rice, Aiden Schwartz.
Sixth grade — Izabella Higginbotham.
Fifth grade — Lily Bacon, Makayla Cook, Brett DeLozier, Alexander Frye, William Frye, Sollos Fudge-Carlton, Charles McAlpine, Jillian Moore, Miley Sukovaty.
Fourth grade — Tori Campbell, Crista Colvard, Theodore Dooley, Haley Duty, Noah Pratt, Samantha Schull.
Third grade — Turner Brown, Elijah Hanks, Desi Potter.
B
12th grade — Jaylin Francka.
11th grade — Adam Bass, Spencer Chance, Anna Khadyrke, Harley Kreft, Seth Lee, Charles Spalding, Everett Tyler.
10th grade — Joe Brown.
Ninth grade — Jonathan Birkmire.
Eighth grade — Tyler Dooley, Aiyanna Hamilton, Kalie Nix, Charli Peninger.
- Seventh grade — Grace Harmon, Kenzie Iandolo, Jadeyn McClanahan, Jackson Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.