The Fair Play R-2 school district recently released its first-quarter honor roll. According to a news release, the following students earned slots on the list:
A
• Third grade — Michael Case, Alexandria Foster.
• Fourth grade — Tori Campbell.
• Fifth grade — Riley Bruce, Dallas Hardt.
• Sixth grade — Chloe Bruce, Mekenzie Evans.
• Seventh grade — Alexis Francka, Ryder Franse, Seth Hosmann, Aiden Schwartz.
• Eighth grade — Keelie Henderson, Alissa Sanders-Peterson.
• 10th grade — Amanda Scarbrough, Marissa Shockley.
• 12th grade — Kaylee Foster, Maddie Kuhn.
A/B
• Third grade — Brynna Butts, Bailey Dodson, Alexandria Grove, Elijah Hanks, Anthony Hartshorn, Elliott Kolste, Lillian Long, Ava Peterson, Alica Santillan.
• Fifth grade — Lily Bacon, Joseph Caudle, Brett DeLozier, Paige Fitch, Alexander Frye, Jillian Moore, Abigail Nelson.
• Sixth grade — Keelan Brown, Brayden Burke, Mason Harman, Caleb Henderson, Cody Henderson, Sydney Vincent.
• Seventh grade — Kegan Anderson, Jordan Burke, Dillion Clark, Jasmine Farrow, Chloe Foster, Anastasia Jones, Aron Khadyrke, Jadeyn McClanahan, Marilynn Rice, Jackson Stewart, Nevaeh Walters.
• Eighth grade — Alexis Birkmire, Kaittlynn Dooley, Molly Akins, Anna Grove, Haleigh Harris, Andrew Hartshorn, Dakota Roy, Blake Thomas.
• Ninth grade — Kalee Dooley, Rylee Griggs, Meghan Hoxsie, Ruth Khadyrke, Jaden Owensby, Riley Tennyson, Jarrett Viles, Blake Williams.
• 10th grade — Gage Smith, Gavin Tennyson.
• 11th grade — Adam Bass, Selena Christakos, Sydney Franse, Matthew Hosmann, Fayeth Millard, Alexis Mincks, Alvin Schull, Brian Schwartz, Dustin Sterling, Brayden Thomas, Kollin Thomas, Jenna Viles, Chyler Welch.
• 12th grade — Travis Buckner, McKenzie Clark, Jordon Day, Colby Durst, Jaylin Francka, Olivia Franse, Abby Grove, Jesse Hix, Sumona Khadyrke, Samuel Lee, Emily McDougal, Alexis Simpson, Alyssa Tennyson, Landon Wright.
B
• Seventh grade — David Bradley, Ramsey Day, Grace Harmon, Wendy Jones.
• Eighth grade — Caleb Christian, Rowdy Garzee, Aiyanna Hamilton, Jeri McDougal, Cheyene Weste.
• Ninth grade — Savannah Gannaway, Dale Hix.
• 10th grade — Joe Brown, Kami Day, Gabriel Foster, Symphony Skvarek.
• 11th grade — Spencer Chance, Abigail Clark, Dalton Fox, Anna Khadyrke, Lane Neil, Sebastian Nelson, Everett Tyler, Breezy Wilson.
• 12th grade — Codey Shuler.
