The Fair Play R-2 School District will host a meeting for parents/guardians of students who are home-schooled or attend private/parochial schools located within the district. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in room 56 in the administration building.
The meeting is designed to discuss the special education process for home-schooled or private/parochial students. The discussion will include information about the referral process, evaluation, diagnosis and service options.
For more information, call Tammy Wright at 654-8039.
