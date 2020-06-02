Fair Play will host a volunteer work and clean-up day from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6.
Dumpster dates at city hall will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from June 6 to June 20.
For more information or to get on the volunteer list if help is needed, contact city hall at 654-2518 or the Fair Play Betterment Association at 327-2301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.