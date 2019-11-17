The Women on Mission of First Baptist Church Bolivar will host its annual international mission study at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the church’s fellowship hall.
This year, the Rohingya people will be highlighted.
A meal will be available. Cost is $5 for children, $7 for adults and $20 for families.
Keynote speakers will be from one of the persecuted regions in the world.
For more information, call Kathy at 326-3449.
