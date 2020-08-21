Fennewald wins ULMA late model race

Three-time reigning Lucas Oil Speedway track champion Johnny Fennewald rallied late to capture the ULMA late model feature headliner headlining Saturday night, Aug. 15.
Fennewald, of Appleton City, went from third to first after a restart with four laps remaining and held off Todd Shute for the $1,000 prize, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
One lap after a restart, Kaeden Cornell and Fennewald made contact on the front stretch and caution came out for debris. Fennewald then made the decisive, inside pass out of turn four to finish lap 22.
Fennewald held on from there, winning by a car length, the release stated.
"I hate it that me and Kaeden got into it there, coming off turn four," Fennewald said in the release. "I had a good run off the bottom. He knows I don't race him like that, and I totally apologize."
Both were able to continue and Fennewald used the track’s low groove.
Jackson earns 4th B-Mod win
Track points leader and reigning USRA B-mod national champion Kris Jackson led all 20 laps to earn his fourth Lucas Oil Speedway feature win of the season.
Jackson, of Lebanon, drove away to his 11th feature win overall as Andy Bryant finished a distant second.
"This is another perfect race track,” Jackson said in the release. “I don't think there's a bump in this thing. It was really fun tonight. I'm just glad to be here."
Duvall cruises in USRA mods
Joe Duvall of Claremore, Oklahoma, started up front and led all 20 laps to capture the USRA Modified feature win. He finished about a full straightaway in front of runner-up Kyle Thompson in the caution-free event.
Duvall got the jump on fellow front-row starter Mickey Burrell at the start and was never seriously threatened in taking his first feature win of the season.
"It's always a big confidence booster to win here," Duvall said in the release. "It's a great field of cars every time you come out here. It's pretty cool. God is good. I'd like to say thank you to everybody who helps on the 91 car and thanks to everybody who supports this race track."
Brown wins sixth street stocks race
Stoutland's Derek Brown continued his season of domination in the street stocks division, leading all the way to pick up his sixth feature victory of the season.
Brown held off Johnny Coats by .359 seconds at the finish with Toby Ott in third, Tim Brown fourth and James Flood finishing fifth.
"I seen him there beside me," Brown said of Coats. "He got me there off the bottom. I don't know that I didn't like the middle better. It worked out, I guess."
Headley takes pure stocks with late pass
Logan Headley of Kansas City passed Leroy Morrison with three laps remaining and held on to take the feature win the special guest pure stocks category.
Morrison, of Raymore, led the first 16 laps. Headley passed and won by about four car lengths.
"Man that was fun," Headley said in the release. "We run a lot together, and Leroy was fast tonight.”
Up next
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series returns Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21-23.
According to the release, the series features the top off-road short course drivers in the world.
Classes in action include pro 2, pro lite, pro buggy, production 1000 UTV pro lite, mod karts, JR 2 kart and RZR 170.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. each day with racing at noon and opening ceremonies at 2 p.m.
Saturday is public safety appreciation night. All police, fire and rescue personnel are admitted free to the speedway with ID.
For ticket questions or information contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
