Larry Ferris put an end to Johnny Fennewald’s five-race winning streak in the ULMA Late Model division, leading all 25 laps of Saturday night’s, Aug. 21, headline feature at Lucas Oil Speedway.
According to a speedway news release, Ferris of Nevada, picked up $1,000 for the dominating victory, finishing 6.7 seconds in front of runner-up Will Vaught in the next-to-last Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program of the season.
Also capturing feature wins on Public Safety Appreciation Night presented by KOLR were Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods winner Kris Jackson, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds winner Kevin Blackburn and O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars winner James McMillin.
Ferris earned his second feature victory of the season, scoring a runaway win after starting on the front row.
"The track definitely had a lot of character tonight," Ferris said, per the release, noting some bumpy spots after heavy overnight rain affected the conditions. "I was just trying to hold on there at the end."
Ferris picked up his ninth top-five finish and was a new visitor to victory lane, ending Fennewald's long run of summer success, the release said.
The speedway said in the release Fennewald wound up 11th and lost valuable ground to reigning track champion Cole Henson in the title chase. Henson, who began the night 14 points in front of Fennewald, finished third. Henson unofficially takes a 35-point lead into the final points night next Saturday, Aug. 28.
The race remained green over the final 13 laps, the release said. Ferris checked out and won by nearly a half-track margin over Vaught, who was making his first ULMA Late Model appearance since winning on opening night in the Moon Brothers ride.
Following the top three were Dalton Imhoff — advancing 11 positions from the start — to finish fourth and Todd McCoin fifth.
Jackson wins B-Mod
Kris Jackson of Lebanon earned his seventh Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature victory of the season, holding off Cody King by about three car lengths, the release said..
Jackson led all but one lap in bouncing back after blowing a motor the previous night at Lebanon Midway Speedway.
"I couldn't do it without my guys," Jackson said, per the release. "We blew up a motor last night. Luckily Jim was working on a guy's motor, and he allowed me to use it tonight. My new motor is not quite done.”
But Jackson regained the lead just two turns later and was on his way to victory.
Bryant worked his way from his seventh-starting position into second by lap nine, according to the release. He and Cody King swapped the runner-up position over the next five laps with King in second when the race’s fifth caution flew on lap 14 with Jackson holding a 1.3-second lead.
King outdueled Bryant over the final six laps, the release added, but he was no match for Jackson, as the five-time track champion won by one-second. Bryant finished third with Terry Schultz fourth and Newell fifth.
Jackson is in prime position to earn his sixth track championship next Saturday in the regular-season finale, the release said. He began the night 58 points ahead of JC Morton, and Morton wound up in sixth, meaning an unofficial 77-point gap between the two.
Blackburn wins Wheatland USRA Mod
It was all Kevin Blackburn in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature, according to the release. Starting up front, the Fulton driver led all 20 laps for his first feature win of the season in four attempts at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The speedway said in the release Blackburn had finishes of second, third and sixth earlier this season at the speedway and finally got the win. He beat runner-up Shad Badder by 4.5 seconds with Chase Jones rallying from ninth to third.
In 19 total races this season, Blackburn had four second-place finishes and has only been out of the top 10 three times.
“We’ve been fast this year,” Blackburn said, per the release. “This is our first win at Wheatland. We raced a bunch here when I was a kid. I’m proud to be standing here.”
Kyle Ledford finished fourth and Jason Pursley fifth, the release said. Season points leader Dillon McCowan started 10th and finished eighth. McCowan unofficially has a 69-point margin over Ryan Middaugh, who finished 19th.
McMillin wins USRA Stock Cars
According to the release, James McMillin of Warrensburg emerged from a terrific battle with Ed Griggs and picked up his third O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win of the season.
McMillin and Griggs started on the front row, and they spent the opening two laps side by side, swapping the lead with John Coats and David Hendrix right behind. That was a preview of what the 20-lap race would become.
In the release, the speedway said the race was red-flagged on a lap-three restart as Darren Phillips, second in track points, rolled his car in turn one. He crawled out without injury with the safety crew quickly extinguishing a small fire underneath the hood.
As action returned to green, McMillin and Griggs resumed their battle. McMillin took over the lead on lap five — the third and final lead change of the race, the release added. Griggs pulled alongside and attempted to pass lap after lap coming out of turn four, but could not complete the pass as McMillin had momentum off the high groove.
McMillin was able to open a gap over the final three laps and wound up 1.6 seconds in front of Griggs. Points leader Hendrix was third with Coats fourth and Burl Woods fifth.
The release said Hendrix unofficially holds a 184-point lead over Phillips with one week of points racing remaining.
Season Championships next
Champions in all four divisions of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series will be crowned next Saturday, Aug. 28, on Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 for the final racing program of the regular season.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
