Finding opportunities

Looking over his team’s fall 2020 schedule, Bolivar High School boys soccer coach Steve Fast said he sees plenty of opportunities for the Liberators.
“Our schedule is very tough, and no game is easy,” he said. “Every opponent can beat us, and I believe we can beat every opponent. We will need to stay focused each and every day in order to improve and be the best we can be at district time.”
The Liberators finished last year 8-12, falling 1-0 to Willard in the first round of the Class 3 District 11 tournament.
Just weeks before, Bolivar won 2-1 in overtime against Willard during the regular season.
“Eight of our losses were one-goal games, so we were very close in winning a lot of those games,” he said. “We just could not get over the hump. Our team possession was good, our scoring average was up and our goals against average was down. We showed great improvement as the season went along.”
This year, Fast said the Liberators have a program ready to focus on getting over that hump.
Sophomore forward Zach Warwick should help lead that effort.
“We have to produce more goals,” Fast said. “Our scoring was improved last year, and we look forward to the challenge of increasing our goal scoring even more this year. (Warwick) has a full year of experience under his belt from his freshman year, and I believe that will help him break out even more this season.”
Defensively, Bolivar can rally in front of senior goalkeeper Raif Fullerton, Fast said. He leads a contingent of fun, hardworking seniors.
“They show good leadership, and they come to practice every day and work hard,” he said.
Overall, Fast said, the Liberators are full of young experience.
“We return seven of 11 starters this year, and we have a lot of depth which is needed in our sport because of the number of games and physicality of our games,” he said. “The bulk of our team is sophomores and juniors, so we are still a fairly young group overall.”
That leaves the Liberators set for a healthy level of intra-team competition.
“We have a lot of guys who will have a chance to earn varsity and varsity-starting positions,” he said. “Nothing is set within our team, and our guys will have to compete hard against each other for positioning and playing time. This is a good thing that will make us better overall.”
It’s also key to overcoming the physicality of the game, he said.
The Liberators played summer scrimmages against Lebanon and Parkview, and Fast said he got to see how well the pieces of his program fit together.
“Depth is important because invariably we will have to rely on the bench to replace fatigued or injured players,” he said. “We also have a fun, positive and energetic bunch. It was fun watching them compete and mingle this summer. I sense that this group will bond well and work hard to make the team better.”
Bolivar starts its season at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, against New Covenant Academy in Springfield.
“Every game will be important and a big test for our team,” he said. “Every team we play will be tough, and if we are not ready to go it will be difficult on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.