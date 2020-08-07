This article is dedicated to the memory of Dean Brim, whom I grew up with.
In 1943 when I was in the sixth grade, my parents and I moved to the farm near Bolivar. To supplement the family income, my mom started working at the D.M. Oberman Manufacturing Co. in Springfield.
During World War II, it had become a major provider of military uniform pants. Our nearest farm neighbor, Roy Brim, also got a job in Springfield, and they commuted to work five days a week. Mom was an inspector making sure the uniforms had been sewn correctly.
This was in the days when our farm had no indoor plumbing, although we did have electricity. Our water came from a well in the “smokehouse” outside the back porch. It had an electric pump which had replaced the hand pump of former times.
Our telephone was mounted on the wall and had a crank to ring a neighbor or the central operator. It was a party line and our ring was “2 long and 2 short.”
The phones were battery powered, and if too many neighbors were listening in on your conversation, the voice signal would fade out. It was not unusual to ask Roberta or Geraldine to please hang up so you could hear. One thing you never forgot was the need to avoid saying anything on the phone that you didn’t want all the neighbors to know.
My mom enlisted my support by asking me to start the evening meal after I got home from school and before she got home from work. The chore was quite simple, usually heating water to a boil then adding the contents of a new product, Skinner’s One Dish Dinner.
Our cook stove was made of cast iron and fueled by wood. A circular cover plate was lifted off to add wood to start the fire in the morning or replenish the fuel during the day.
On one memorable afternoon as I started to heat the water, I lifted the cover off and saw what appeared to be dead ashes. After inserting some kindling I went out to the smokehouse and poured some kerosene into a cup as I had seen my parents do it. Expecting to have to strike a match to light the wood, I tossed the kerosene into the stove.
What happened next resembled a modern-day cartoon of a backyard charcoal cooker. The kerosene ignited with an exploding flame reaching 2 or 3 feet in the air, and I panicked.
I shouted for my dad and ran outside looking for a bucket to get water. Daddy came running a minute or two later, and we both dashed into the kitchen. In a miracle it seemed, the belching flame had disappeared and was replaced by a typical blaze for cooking. This was an indelible memory of nearly losing our house in the country, miles from the town’s volunteer fire department. I was extremely careful with my cooking efforts after that.
Bill Patterson graduated from Bolivar High School in 1949 and from Missouri S&T at Rolla in 1953. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, June.
• • •
We want to hear from guest columnists!
The BH-FP welcomes submissions of guest columns from our readers. Topics may be personal or political — or anywhere in between — and should be between 300 and 500 words.
Columns selected for publication will be appropriate for our readers and well-written. They should include a suggested headline and a byline, as well as brief bio info about the author.
If you have an opinion — or a personal tale — you think will interest our readers, submit it for consideration by emailing news@bolivarmonews.com.
