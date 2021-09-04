Fire crews battle blaze

Around 30 firefighters from multiple departments fought back a house fire in Bolivar Tuesday morning, Aug. 31.
According to Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins, fire crews could see smoke billowing as they responded to the residential structure fire near the intersection of South Benton Avenue and East Jackson Street, behind Bolivar’s Casey’s gas station, at around 11:15 a.m.
“We found the structure heavily involved,” Watkins said. “Crews found heavy fire on the northeast corner of the structure, and there was considerable smoke.”
Initial reports indicated someone was possibly inside the house, he said.
“That always heightens awareness, not knowing,” Watkins said. “Luckily that was not the case.”
Watkins confirmed no one was inside the home, and no one was injured in the fire.
To combat the blaze, firefighters used an initial transition attack, he said.
“We started outside the house and put water in through the window that we could see the fire in, and we proceeded to knock down the fire from there after we cooled that first room,” he said.
While there was “a little bit of extension in the attack,” Watkins said the fire was “really contained.”
There was moderate damage to the home, he said.
Watkins said his department received significant help from other area agencies, including Prairie Grove Fire Department and Central Polk County, Pleasant Hope and Ebenezer fire protection districts.
“We’re extremely thankful to all responding agencies that helped us today,” Watkins said. “It was a daytime fire, and so many departments in Polk County are made up of volunteers.”
He called it a “pure numbers game.”
“At 11 a.m. on a Tuesday, it’s hard,” Watkins said. “We’re thankful to all the departments for their help and quick response for what could have been a much worse situation.”
He said Polk County’s E-911 Dispatch also played an integral role Tuesday morning.
“Dispatch did a great job getting the agencies and personnel needed for the scene,” Watkins said.
Watkins did not provide information on the origin of the blaze. The fire remains under investigation by a state fire marshal with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.