Fire damages house close to Bolivar square

Thanks to the fast actions of a passerby — Chris Mumm, the assistant chief of Central Polk County Fire Protection District — fire crews were able to respond quickly to a house fire in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Bolivar this week.
According to Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins, Mumm’s call came into dispatch at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, sending the fire crews to the home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The structure received “minor damage” to the second floor, Watkins said.
“The state fire marshal was called, and the fire’s under investigation,” Watkins added.
There were around 20 firefighters on scene, Watkins said, with CPC and Morrisville fire protection districts responding in mutual aid.
Watkins said the effort required less than 1,000 gallons of water.
