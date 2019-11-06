Local fire crews fought an evening blaze that consumed a home in Polk County on Sunday, Nov. 3.
According to Fair Grove Fire Protection District Chief Erich Higgins, crews responded to a home on South 235th Road east of Pleasant Hope at around 5:22 p.m. for a residential structure fire.
The blaze was reported by “a neighbor and a son-in-law,” Higgins said.
Flames and smoke were visible from miles away as the home burned.
While the fire started on the east side of the house, Higgins said the cause is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported, but the fire’s damage made the house “a total loss,” Higgins said.
Firefighters from Pleasant Hope, Strafford, Ebenezer and Logan-Rogersville fire protection districts responded to the scene in mutual aid, he said.
Higgins said crews were on scene for two and a half hours.
Associate Editor Jill Way contributed to this report.
