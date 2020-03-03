A fish fry set to benefit the Fair Play bass fishing team is planned for this week.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Fair Play High School
The all-you-can-eat menu will feature fried fish, fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for kids 10 and under and free for kids under 3.
