Flu, not coronavirus local risk

For Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris, no virus can be underestimated.
There are 96 reportable diseases in Missouri.
But, right now, eyes locally, nationally and internationally have turned to China’s Wuhan, a sub-provincial city, where a recently discovered coronavirus strain has reportedly infected thousands and killed around 200 people.
Online, the New York Times is pushing live updates. Another site boasts a real-time map of the virus’ spread.
But, as of Tuesday, Jan. 27, just five cases of the virus had been identified in the U.S., all in individuals who had recently traveled to China, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All are reportedly doing well, the release stated.
None of the cases are in Polk County, Morris said. One Missourian had been tested for the virus, but the test returned negative, the release stated.
While the virus’ spread has garnered widespread attention, Morris said locally, focus is also on another threat.
“(Coronavirus) is getting lots of national news and local news attention, and that’s good that they’re getting lots of information out there,” she said. “But, we’re more focused on influenza.”
The health center, which monitors cases in the county between October and June annually, saw a rise of about 50 cases over just a week earlier this month, Morris said.
Thirty-eight cases were reported for the week of Jan. 13-17. One week later, Jan. 20-24, 89 cases of the flu were reported, she said.
“We’re looking at those numbers, because several thousand people die from influenza every year,” she said.
While that doesn’t discount the threat that coronavirus could pose, she said it does put it in perspective. The health center is monitoring all information it receives regarding the virus on a daily basis, she said. It’s also contacted its local partners, including hospitals and Southwest Baptist University, to establish lines of communication. So far, no news is good news.
“So, right now, for our community, there are more cases of influenza than there are coronavirus,” she said. “So, for us, that is where we are focusing our education and attention.”
Right now, Morris said the local increase in cases is normal this time of year and consistent with last year’s season.
“Typically, the flu season will follow a bell curve,” she said. “We’re on the upward angle of that. Last year, we peaked sometime in February. So we’re along those same lines.”
Preventative techniques are key, she said.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” she said. “If you are out in the community and you’re coughing, cover your cough. Wash your hands. If you’re out in the community, don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.”
It’s also not too late to get a flu shot, she said. Those interested should check with their physician’s office.
Coincidentally, for those concerned with coronavirus, there’s good news.
“Corona, like influenza, is spread through droplet, which is sneezing, coughing, touching surfaces or being around others who have it,” she said. “That’s how influenza is spread, so if you put into practice the things that will protect you against influenza, you can protect yourself against other viruses, as well.”
