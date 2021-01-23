From Bolivar to Hollywood

Lauren Cooper’s passion for both music and numbers has stretched most of her life.
The 2006 Bolivar High School graduate participated in both choir and band, as well as Future Business Leaders of America.
And, those passions have carried her far, first to Nashville, where she earned certification as an accountant at Belmont University, and now to Los Angeles, where she works for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, which manages the business interests of top celebrities, athletes and artists.
The firm’s clients include many well-known figures, from singer Britney Spears to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt.
Last year, Hollywood Reporter magazine named Cooper one of its top business managers of 2020.
Former BHS teacher Teresa Lindsay, who led Cooper’s FBLA group, in addition to teaching her accounting and business courses, remembers her as quiet but dependable.
“She was really hardworking,” she said. “You could depend on her to do whatever she said she was going to do, including when it came to contest preparations for FBLA.”
It was only natural then, Lindsay said, that her former student earned success in the music business industry, she reflected.
“The fact she could combine those interests of music and business is great,” she said.
Cooper said she picked her path after high school with that intent. Several schools around the country have prominent music business programs, but Nashville appealed to her more than similar options in Los Angeles or New York.
“I decided Nashville was a little more my speed,” she said. “Bolivar to New York would have been a pretty big change. Still, it was scary. It was right out of high school. You get there, and the school is right on Music Row. Also, this is probably one of their most popular programs. There are thousands of students there, and you’re like, ‘Wow, there are probably going to be like five jobs available for us in four years that we’re all going to fight for.’”
Cooper said her freshman year a professor advised her to pursue accounting, so she pursued a double major in accounting and music business.
“That’s something that I think people should know,” she said. “Kids are going to change their major a couple of times. It’s OK.”
Cooper said throughout college she took unpaid internships to make connections in the music industry, including at Big Machine Records, whose clients have included Taylor Swift.
“I’m dating myself, but it was right around the time she released Fearless,” Cooper said.
The work got her foot in the door, she said, but it wasn’t everything she said she was looking for.
“I realized I don’t want to work in a record label,” she said. “I want to work for the artists.”
Later on, a former colleague who had moved to Tri Star called her and invited her to join the staff at the growing firm’s Nashville office.
“When I started, a couple of my clients were more West Coast based,” she said. “My boss decided she wanted to grow the LA office. I’d been making trips back and forth, and then I made the decision to move permanently.”
Cooper said she’s worked for the agency for about seven years. It was intimidating at first, she said, but she had support.
“They stuck me with a little baby client that wasn’t doing anything at the time,” she said. “He’s just starting out. They said, ‘You’re a baby business manager, and this is a baby artist.’ Seven years later, he’s our biggest client and just got him on the cover of Forbes. I’m pretty proud of that.”
Cooper said she couldn’t discuss the specifics of her client relationships, but a search of recent Forbes covers and Tri Star clients reveals the client is 28-year-old rapper Travis Scott.
Over time, Cooper said she’s worked with multiple clients, several of whom came to her as fledgling artists, and some as fledgling adults.
“Some of them are young enough that I’m teaching them how to be an adult,” she said. “I learned my basic business principles in Bolivar, and now I teach very basic business principles to my clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.