Fuqua returns to victory lane

For Darron Fuqua, Saturday night, Aug. 1, brought back old memories as he returned to the Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Fuqua, of Mayetta, Kansas, passed R.C. Whitwell with two laps remaining to earn the USRA modified feature win, headlining the weekly racing series program.
Fuqua picked up his sixth overall win of the year, but first in two attempts at Lucas Oil Speedway, the release stated. He won eight times at the speedway in 2018.
"It took me a while to remember how to get around here," Fuqua said in the release. "It was working me to death in there. The track had a lot of character, but it made it a lot of fun for racing."
According to the release, Fuqua used momentum on a restart to slingshot past Whitwell in turn two. He led from there and finished just under one second in front of Whitwell, with Ryan Middaugh third.
Ott earns Street Stocks triumph
After several near-misses, Wheatland's Toby Ott picked up his first street stocks feature victory of the season, beating runner-up Kenny Carroll by 1.58 seconds.
Ott started alongside Carroll on row two and made an inside pass of James Flood on lap five to take over the lead. He never gave it up from there, though he said in the release he battled faulty brakes after a lap-seven caution.
"I pretty much had to pump the brake pedal the entire race," Ott said in the release. "I was thinking to myself, 'This ain't good, I'm leading the race and I'm gonna have to pull off.' But they kept coming back every time I'd pump 'em."
Clayton Campbell started 17th and drove to third, the release stated.
Fennewald takes a ULMA thriller
Three-time defending Lucas Oil Speedway track champion Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City made a last-lap pass of Cole Henson to grab a back-and-forth ULMA late model feature win.
Fennewald and Henson exchanged the lead seven times over the final 10 laps, including on each of the final four laps, the release stated.
Fennewald made the last pass hold, going around Henson on the outside coming off turn two, the release stated.
"Cole has become a really good driver, especially in this stuff," Fennewald said in the release. "It was fun racing against him. I got into the wall a couple of times. I wasn't lifting. We haven't done good in a while."
Dalton Imhoff finished third.
Morton takes third USRA B-Mod win
JC Morton of Springfield led all 20 laps to take the USRA B-mod feature win, beating runner-up Eric Turner by three car lengths.
It was Morton's third triumph of the Lucas Oil Speedway season, the release stated.
Morton led from the first caution.
“I got into lapped traffic and slowed up,” Morton said in the release. “I saw Eric Turner's nose down there and knew it was time to get back on the wheel and go."
Turner wins vintage event
Jeremy Turner of St. Joseph made a last-lap pass and beat Damon Clevenger by .078 seconds to capture the Show-Me Vintage Racing Club feature, a special guest class making its annual appearance at the speedway.
Turner drove a Cale Yarborough NASCAR replica 1973 Chevelle.
He took advantage of a caution with one lap remaining and made a pass of Clevenger going down the backstretch after the restart and held on to win by half a car length, the release stated.
"Thanks for having us out here. It's a total honor to get to run at a track this size," Turner said in the release.
Up next
The 11th annual United States Modified Touring Series Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout is Saturday night, Aug. 8. Also on the program will be the USRA B-mods and the street stocks. Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
For more information, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
