Just behind a row of crowded shelves, about 15 people sit, interspersed, at a row of long tables in a back area of Bolivar’s C and K Card Games & More on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Boards and cards spread out between them, players converse, laugh and call out moves. These aren’t board games like “Monopoly” or “Scrabble.” They’re advanced games, with cards, die, different moves and strategies.
It’s a fair turnout for one of the store’s free weekly game nights, owner Frank Swinney says.
Fridays, when he hosts “Magic: The Gathering” game nights, more than 35 players fill the back tables, he estimates. There’s seating for up to 50, he says.
The tradition has been alive for the four years the store has been open, including through multiple moves.
Recently at a storefront near South Springfield avenue and Buffalo Road, it’s now located at 800 East Aldrich Road, suite F. Upon moving in, Swinney said the owners purchased the arcade next door, expanding it.
“At first, it was hard to get people to come in to game nights,” he says. “It’s getting better as we’re getting more and more name recognition.”
“Dungeons and Dragons” has also proved popular, he adds.
“‘Dungeons and Dragons’ is huge in this town,” he says. “You’d never guess, in a Bible college town. But, I guess it is a story of good versus evil.”
Game nights, in addition to being a way to bring people into the store, have also proved an effective way to fill a need in Bolivar, he says.
“If you’re under 30, what is there for you to do here?” he asks. “Where can you go out to?”
Of course, he says, game nights bring in older players and families, as well.
Joey Elliott, and his son, Alex, took in a game of “Transformers,” which is based on the TV series, Thursday night. It’s not a complicated game, Elliott says, and, there are other benefits for his son, who enjoys the series and movies.
“It’s a great game for him to learn math and reading,” he says.
Gilmore says the Elliots are part of a larger market that enjoys strategic board games.
“We do have a group of younger guys coming in, but we also have business owners, teachers and professors at SBU,” he says.
That includes Billy Gilmore, who sat down Thursday to play “Transformers” against close friend Kenny Houk.
“If you’re a huge fan of the show, you’ll read every card and enjoy it,” Gilmore says. “I’m not a huge fan, but I do it to spend time with people.”
The two have had conflicting work schedules but regularly meet to play, Houk says.
Gilmore says he once owned a game store in town and has frequented game nights at C and K since it began hosting them four years ago.
“There are people up here playing every day,” Houk says. “It’s not always packed, but it’s a rare day when there’s not at least one game going on here.”
The games vary, Gilmore says. While some have rounds that can be completed in 20 minutes, others are played over three to four hours.
While gaming at home is popular, Gilmore says there’s an appeal to convening with others at the store.
“I’d been playing ‘Magic: The Gathering’ for 10 years,” he says. “I went into a store to meet other people to play with, and ended up meeting people that, over the last 15 years, I’ve spent a lot of time with.”
That’s the point, Swinney says. While video games have modern appeal, it's hard to replace the inherent humanity of face-to-face gaming.
“People think, ‘Board games, really?’ They’re all into video games,” he says. “But with this, you’re actually communicating and talking. You have to face somebody one-on-one or two-against-two. You’re not on a headset where you don’t see them. Here, there are actually emotions and feelings.”
