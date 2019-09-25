Justin Gantt took the feature race win in the Chargers category at the Historic Bolivar Speedway Saturday, Sept. 21, according to speedway results. Marshall Reikhof was second, with Gary Barrows third.
Reikhof had bested Gantt to win the heat race earlier in the evening.
Stacy Hall won both the heat race and the feature race in the street stocks category Saturday, beating Joe Bunkers in both, according to the results.
In the modifieds, Brian Lewis won both events, finishing ahead of Rick Sharp and Jeff Albright in the heat race and Riley Sharp and Albright in the feature event.
In the Baby Grands feature race, Kent Baledge took the win, beating out Steve Cross and Matt Goodnight. Baledge won his heat race, beating Darrin Henderson and Cole Mazio. Goodnight won over Cross in the other heat race, with Mark Bartley taking third, according to the results.
The Big 10 Late Models saw Justin Rice take the heat race and feature race wins. He won over Basil Minor and Hall in the feature race. The two finished third and second, respectively, in the heat race.
Brennon Willard beat out Steve Holt to take the feature win in the Late Models. Ron Hartford was third. Holt won the heat race over Willard, with Hartford also in third. The results stated.
Twenty-six cars checked into the pits Saturday, owner Jim Benner said via email.
The next race is Saturday, Oct. 5. The Big 10 Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Chargers will feature.
The speedway will also host its second annual car show and car parts garage sale Oct. 5, starting at 10 a.m. Judging is at 1:30 p.m. Cost to register for the show is $20 or $25 at the gate. Race admission is covered in the show ticket price, Benner said.
Find the speedway on Facebook or online at historicbolivarspeedway.com for more information.
