The Bolivar Herald-Free Press recently welcomed new reporter Brittany Gilbert to the newsroom.
A 2021 Southwest Baptist University graduate, Gilbert stepped up into her new role as reporter Wednesday, June 23, after previously serving as an intern. Her promotion follows the departure earlier this month of David Talley, who had been with the BH-FP since 2019.
Gilbert’s beat includes area sports, education and other local news subjects.
Having gone to SBU with the intent of becoming a physical therapist and quickly realizing that health science was not her area of expertise, she changed her major to writing to follow her passion for the English language and grammar.
While still a student at SBU, she interned at the BH-FP starting in January 2020. She says learning how to be part of the newspaper team during a pandemic was an interesting experience that ultimately helped grow her writing skills and taught her how to continue to learn even during pressing times in history.
Having come from a larger city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, she found moving to Bolivar to be quite the change.
“I still consider myself an Okie,” she says, “no matter where I live. I just happen to be an Okie who loves living in this small town.”
One of her main reasons for wanting to stay in Bolivar instead of going back home after graduation is how much she loves the town.
“It’s so quiet here and relaxing. It’s a far cry from the craziness of my hometown,” she says. “Plus, I enjoyed my time as an SBU student, and I gained countless friends that I’m not ready to move away from just yet.”
She also has just come back from a month-long mission trip to Zimbabwe. Fighting jet lag and processing everything that happened on a different continent will take some getting used to, she says. Nevertheless, she says she is more than excited to start working for the BH-FP officially.
She says she loved interning for the paper and gaining all sorts of knowledge and experience, but she is looking forward to learning even more as an official journalist on the team.
“The one thing I hope I can accomplish with this job is making sure I do it correctly and to the best of my ability,” she says. “I respect what the BH-FP does so much, and I don’t want to let them or the county down.”
Gilbert may be reached at brittanyg@bolivarmonews.com.
