Girls teams start December hoops

Before a tough loss to a tougher team, Bolivar High School girls’ basketball opened the month on a 3-0 run.
The Lady Liberators earned a 54-38 win over Fort Scott, Kansas, on Friday, Dec. 4, then claimed a 63-53 win over Ash Grove on Saturday, Dec. 5, to take fifth place in the Willard Tournament.
Bolivar’s next game saw it win 62-49 over Aurora on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Lady Liberators fell 61-22 to undefeated West Plains on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Bolivar played Willard on Tuesday, Dec. 15. A score wasn’t available by press time.
The Lady Liberators next play Glendale at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, in Bolivar.
Fair Play
Fair Play is still in the hunt for its second win, following a trio of losses in late November and early December.
The Lady Hornets exited the Everton Tournament winless, following a 59-27 loss to Jasper on Monday, Nov. 30, and to Golden City on Thursday, Dec. 3, by 56-24.
Fair Play fell to Niangua 46-38 on Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Lady Hornets faced Halfway on Monday, Dec. 14. A score wasn’t available by press time.
Their next game is on Thursday, Dec. 17, against New Covenant Academy. A time for the contest hasn’t been set. The game is in Springfield.
Halfway
Halfway High School girls’ basketball fell to Chadwick 65-34 on Thursday, Dec. 10.
After its game against Fair Play on Monday, Dec. 14, Halfway will face Climax Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and Niangua at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Niangua.
Humansville
Humansville’s Maliah Kenney was named to the all-tournament team at the Hermitage Girls’ Tournament as the Lady Tigers finished seventh with a 34-27 win over Hermitage on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Humansville fell to Hillcrest 64-27 on Thursday, Dec. 11, and lost to Marshfield 63-15 on Monday, Dec. 7.
The Lady Tigers next face Macks Creek at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Humansville.
Marion C. Early
At 5-2, MCE owns one of the best records of any Polk County girls basketball programs.
The Lady Panthers recently earned a 50-12 win over Hermitage on Thursday, Dec. 3, a 47-40 win over Hillcrest on Monday, Dec. 7, and a 39-34 win over Wheatland on Saturday, Dec. 12.
MCE claimed third place in the Hermitage Tournament.
The Lady Panthers lost to Marshfield 58-31 on Thursday, Dec. 10.
They next face Galena at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Morrisville.
Pleasant Hope
Pleasant Hope High School girls’ basketball is the 2020 Everton Tournament champion after a 51-42 win over Niangua on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Lady Pirates struggled in their most recent outing, falling to Seymour 64-39 on Friday, Dec. 11.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, Pleasant Hope’s next scheduled opponent is Halfway at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.