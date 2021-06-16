“Part of the journey is the end.”
That’s how I opened our Friday night coverage of the final game of the 2019 Bolivar High School football season, in which the Liberators lost 37-14 to state champion Webb City.
The title of that article — Endgame — pays homage to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
That first sentence is a quote from protagonist Tony Stark/Iron Man.
The result of that game was heartbreaking for a team that had bounced back from a challenging 2018 to enter its 2019 district title game undefeated. If anyone could knock off powerhouse Webb City, destiny felt like it was Bolivar.
It wasn’t to be.
But, it was also a really special opportunity to cover that game, and I let myself have fun with it by working in a reference to the year’s most popular movie.
I worked my last shift at the BH-FP earlier this month. I wrote my last article, took my last photo and made my last set of edits.
And, I want to believe that I never stopped having fun with it. After all, it’s a privilege to get to write and take photos for a living.
When I moved to Bolivar to take this job, I was following my then-fiancee, who had moved here to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy at Southwest Baptist University.
It’s a three-year program, and we knew at the time our time here may be limited.
In May, my now-wife earned that degree, and with it came a promising job offer in our home state of Texas.
I, too, have a Texas job. But, I’ve continued covering sports for the BH-FP through the end of the spring season, despite being two states away.
Like a good movie, it’s hard to put down this job.
Part of that is because, before I came to work here, I hadn’t covered sports. I covered government. That’s a necessary beat, and I used it to highlight important issues, but it isn’t one that lends itself to movie quote intros and big, fun action shots from the gridiron.
Moving here and taking on this coverage area meant discovering that I was capable of things I’d doubted I could do.
I remember my first basketball game on a cold night in Halfway, where I took more than 500 photos because I wasn’t sure if what I was taking were good shots.
It took positive feedback from my colleagues and the community for me to feel confident in this role and grow comfortable enough to have fun with it.
Because of the growth I’ve had here, I’m a better person and a better writer and I’ll take that with me for the rest of my life.
I’ll let Marvel’s Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff sum it up with another quote from Endgame.
“I got this job, this family, and I was better because of it. Even though they’re gone, I’m still trying to be better.”
