Earlier this July, Gov. Parson decided to invest $87 million into economic recovery from the pandemic. Specifically, he decided to invest $15 million toward Missouri’s tourism industry.
While normally I would support bringing revenue into the state, this time, I believe he has made a mistake. To fund these investments, he has taken millions from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
This reallocation has not only hurt our state’s schools, including a reduction in vital special education funding, but it has also cut many academic scholarships and is making many Missouri families pay more out-of-pocket for college.
Dozens of families in Polk County alone will feel impacts from Gov. Parson’s decision. I am one student from whom he’s taken $1,200 for this school year.
He is putting more of a burden on thousands of Missouri students and families so that our state may have more visitors in the middle of this pandemic. By taking away our money that could be used to stimulate our local economies and giving it away to increase travel to St Louis and Kansas City, he is showing that he cares more about tourists than the people who elected him.
I urge you to show Gov. Parson that you stand with Missouri students and that you don’t agree with this move.
— Sean J. Vote, Bolivar
