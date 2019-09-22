Berean Baptist Church once again will host its GriefShare group 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday evenings at the church, 4450 Scenic Ave., Bolivar.
The grief support program includes 13 sessions, but participation can begin at any point. The cost is a recommended one-time donation of $10 to help offset the costs of workbooks and materials.
The loss of a loved one can have powerful effects on a person. Anyone looking for a caring small group in which to find support, encouragement and help may benefit from attending this GriefShare group.
This program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts, counselors and real-life stories, followed by a small group discussion.
Grief-related books and materials will also be available for participants to borrow.
To register for the class or for more information, call 326-7758 or visit the church website at bbcbolivar.com.
