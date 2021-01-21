I have never known a new year to be so welcomed, yet 2020 wasn’t all bad.
My daughter-in-law, Abby Gordon, and I are fortunate to work with the junior youth at our church.
When we posed the challenge to have them all come up with good things that happened in 2020, they came up with several.
It soon became a pattern that they added, “and we didn’t get COVID” after stating their observation.
We collectively agreed that 2020 got our attention and served as an excellent reminder of who and what is more important to us. It hopefully made us appreciate those near and dear to us and made us more considerate of us.
Turning negatives into positives may not always seem like an option, but it is always worth the effort.
Ben Lee is feeling positively spoiled by all of you who remembered him around Christmas time. He appreciates the cards, snacks, gifts and the thoughtfulness of those who gave them. Ben also wishes everyone a happy new year and looks forward to seeing you at the recycling center.
I’d also like to thank Gene Toombs for my Missouri Department of Conservation national events calendar and will check each month to see what is happening in the world of nature.
If you don’t keep your old calendars, you may take them to the recycling center.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Best wishes to you and yours! Happy new year from Ben and me!
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
