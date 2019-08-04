Some people will do almost anything to avoid work.
But, few will go to the extremes taken by an unemployed 56-year-old Austrian, as reported by Reuters news agency.
He sawed off his foot, then burned it, to be deemed unfit to go back to work.
The news release doesn't state what sort of work he was avoiding, but it must have been nothing short of catching flaming cannonballs.
He might have saved his foot and his state of unemployment if he had simply asked for a psychological exam, rather than a physical. He was obviously nuts.
Too bad he didn’t follow the example of my brother, Russell. He didn’t mind all work, just farm work, which he discovered a great way to avoid: homework.
By the time he was in high school, Russell seemed to have more homework than the other three of us all put together. I don’t know what it was all about, but he seemed to be as tied to his old secretary desk then as I am to my computer today.
I can still picture him sitting at that desk, his back to us, bent over a book or a pile of spiral notebooks, pen in hand. On top of the desk would be a half-empty quart jar of iced milk — he drank milk by the gallon — and a dim table lamp.
“Daddy says we need to stack the porch with wood,” I would tell him.
“Soon as I finish this book report,” he would reply.
“Daddy says one of us needs to throw down some extra hay for the cows,” I would say.
“Soon as I get these math problems done,” he would respond.
“Daddy wants somebody to go ‘coon huntin’ with him,” I would announce.
“Wish I could go, but I still got these science problems to work on,” Russell would let me know. “Have a good time.”
OK. Maybe that’s not exactly how it was. Russell didn’t always get out of extra chores, but it sure seemed like he had a lot of homework — lots more than I ever had. Of course, I never took algebra, either.
I guess if I’d had as much schoolwork as Russell, I might have avoided some work, too. Whatever the reason, I didn’t, and I didn’t mind farm chores quite the same as Russell did.
I imagined a lifetime of farming ahead of me. I looked forward to it. Never mind that what I imagined never came true.
Russell never aspired to be a farmer. He set his sights on other things — starting with hours and hours of homework at that desk in the corner of his bedroom. Based on his reading choices, he may have wanted to become a Hobbitt.
All in all, avoiding farm chores worked out pretty good for Russell. I reckon it worked out pretty well for both of us. At about the same age as I got a new .22 rifle for Christmas, Russell got a slide rule (the pocket calculator of the time).
Burying his nose in schoolwork, rather than “real work,” put him at the top of his graduating class and helped earn him a scholarship to the University of Missouri at Rolla. Folks at Fair Grove reckoned he was gonna be a civil engineer. That’s not how it turned out.
Following a muse he met before finishing high school, Russell began painting pictures — still avoiding work, some folks might say — and a couple of years later transferred to then-Southwest Missouri State to study art, ultimately becoming a noted artist in New Mexico.
Many years later he was still at it — still avoiding “real work,” but unlike the hapless Austrian, lacking neither foot.
Any notion that he didn’t work hard all his life, of course, is pure baloney. Russell had a work ethic unequalled by few, and like any successful artist, an exhausting passion for his art.
The difference between his work and that of most of the world is that he worked on his terms, not someone else’s — kind of like he formerly elected to do his schoolwork, rather than Dad’s farm work.
Most of never found a way to make that work as well as we’d like — least of all that misguided fellow in Austria.
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer in Buffalo. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. A version of this column previously published in the Buffalo Reflex. ©️ James E. Hamilton 2019.
