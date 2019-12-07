Christmas event plans are on the books in Polk County. Below are several holiday events coming up in the next few weeks.
Light the Park lights up the season
The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light the Park Christmas light display in Dunnegan Memorial Park opened Friday night, Nov. 29. Open from 6 to 9 p.m. every evening through Dec. 30, the event features light displays sponsored by Bolivar businesses and organizations.
While the drive-thru display is free, local not-for-profit organizations and groups will collect donations at the front gate nightly.
A calendar of participating organizations, and the night their group will collect donations, is available on the chamber’s Facebook page and website at bolivarchamber.com.
For more information, call the chamber at 326-4118 or email the Chamber at info@bolivarchamber.com.
Dickson Christmas Wonderland on display
The community is invited to Dickson Christmas Wonderland, a drive-by light display in the 2800 block of South Hartford Avenue.
The light show, complete with Bolivar’s favorite dinosaur — Tiny McBiteyhands, a 45-foot Christmas tree, a variety of music and 64 channels of computerized lights, video projection and pixels, runs each night from 5 to 10 p.m. Those visiting can tune their radios to 98.1 to hear music linked to the display.
People are free to come and watch as long as they would like. The show lasts around 20 minutes.
Pleasant Hope gets in the holiday spirit
Local residents looking for a little Christmas cheer can find it at the annual Pleasant Hope Christmas parade, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s theme is “An Old Time Farmers’ Christmas.”
Unlike recent years, the route will follow Rt. H south from the high school to Pleasant Hope City Hall.
Those participating in the parade are to meet at noon at the Pleasant Hope High School parking lot.
For more information, find the Pleasant Hope Christmas Parade event on Facebook.
40th annual Festival of Christmas set for Dec. 8
The 40th annual Festival of Christmas, sponsored by Southwest Baptist University and Community Outreach Ministries, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Mabee Chapel on SBU’s Bolivar campus.
Bolivar area residents are invited to observe the Christmas season at this free holiday program, which brings together the churches of Bolivar and surrounding communities for a spectacular Christmas celebration each year.
Christmas music will be provided by the Festival Choir, Flute Ensemble, SBU Wind Symphony and Chamber Orchestra. The Bolivar High School Concert Choir, directed by Morgan DeClue, and the Bolivar Intermediate School choir, directed by Kris McClard, will also perform.
As part of the festival tradition, Community Outreach Ministries will collect a special offering to be used to purchase food for the Polk County Food Pantry to help those in need throughout the year.
For more information about the event, call 328-1644.
SBU to host Christmas worship
Southwest Baptist University is hosting a “Merry Christmas Worship Tour,” featuring Vertical Worship and JJ Weeks Band. The event is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Mabee Chapel. The concert is free, but tickets are required. Reserve tickets online at itickets.com/events/439803.html.
Pet photos with Santa
Polk County Humane Society will offer Pics with Santa for pets and children from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the shelter, 4404 S. 82nd Road, Bolivar.
Pets and kids are welcome to have their picture taken with Santa. Cost is $15, which includes a framed picture. People can purchase two framed pictures for $25.
All proceeds benefit the shelter and its animals.
For more information, contact PCHS at 777-3647.
Christmas parade hits streets Dec. 14
The annual Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade theme is “Christmas through the Years.” The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Southwest Baptist University.
Line-up begins at 1:15 p.m. The deadline to register for the parade is Dec. 11.
There is no fee to enter a float in the parade and entries will be judged. Cash prizes are available for the top floats. Cars, clowns, walking groups, horse units and business vehicles are also welcomed.
Parade entry forms are available at 117A S. Main Ave. on the west side of the square, on the chamber’s Facebook at facebook.com/bolivarchamber or by emailing info@bolivarchamber.com.
Completed forms can be returned via email to info@bolivarchamber.com or mailed to the chamber office at PO Box 202, Bolivar, MO 65613. For information, call the chamber at 326-4118.
Have an event planned? Send details to news@bolivarmonews.com.
