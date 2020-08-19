Heading in the right direction?

Even as the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, up by 40 in a week, are on the rise, those working and living at local long-term residential homes hope results from mass COVID-19 testing events show their facilities are moving in the right direction.
According to a Monday, Aug. 17, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation news release, employees and residents at two of Bolivar’s residential facilities — Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility — received “good news from their latest rounds of test results.”
The release said there were no new positive cases of coronavirus among employees, and no residents had been infected with the virus as of press time Tuesday.
Last week, a Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility employee “who was asymptomatic and tested during random employee testing, was positive for COVID-19,” the release said.
During a Friday, Aug. 14, mass testing event, 120 employees and 103 residents were tested for the virus, the release said. Follow-up testing for the center will be Friday, Aug. 21.
“Three Parkview employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month,” the release said.
On Monday, Aug. 17, Parkview’s 112 employees and 66 residents were tested for COVID-19. The facility will hold follow-up testing on Monday, Aug. 24.
"We are extremely pleased with the results,” Tim Francka, CMH Foundation administrative director of long-term care, said in the release. “Our most gratifying result is that no residents have tested positive in any CMH long-term care facilities. With community spread cases on the rise over the last few weeks, this is a phenomenal feat and speaks to the commitment of staff to our infection prevention processes.”
Francka said CMH encourages the community to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when in public spaces.
He said as of Monday, “over 475 long term care facilities in Missouri have had an outbreak, which is defined as one or more COVID-19 positive cases."
Another Bolivar residential care facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, held a mass testing Tuesday, Aug. 18, for 29 employees and 52 residents.
The event comes after a Butterfield employee tested positive of COVID-19 last week.
Results from the mass testing were not available by press time Tuesday.
The three facilities involved in mass testing are owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, which operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar, the release said.
“All CMH Foundation long-term care facility employees wear masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts,” the release said.
Employees are also screened at the beginning of their shifts for new coronavirus symptoms, including fever, the release said.
“Employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 do not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance,” according to the release.
According to the Polk County Health Center, the county had 271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 18. That was up from 231 confirmed cases reported last Tuesday.
There were 44 active cases and 185 Polk County residents in quarantine Tuesday, the center said.
A health center social media post said “many of the recent exposures are a result of direct contact with friends or family who live outside the home.”
“Remember that even our family and friends can be infectious,” the post said. “When spending time with those who live outside your home, social distance and/or wear a mask.”
Senior health center to reopen
Another CMH facility is hoping it’s on its way back to normal life.
The Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Senior Health Center plans to reopen Monday, Aug. 24, by appointment only, a news release said. The center is a free workout facility for individuals age 55 and older.
The facility had been closed over a month since Thursday, July 9, due to COVID-19. An employee tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, July 15, per previous coverage.
The release said the center had incorporated extensive safety measures, including requiring staff and participants to wear face coverings, completing daily screening and temperature checks for all staff and participants and practicing social distancing in exercise classes and when using exercise equipment.
“No more than 10 participants are allowed in the center at one time and permitted by appointment only,” the release said.
Walk-ins will not be allowed.
Center staff will also provide extra cleaning and disinfection of equipment between each use, the release said.
"Regular physical activity has many health benefits especially for older adults," Jody Pool, CMH Senior Health Center coordinator, said in the release. "We want to welcome back our participants and continue to provide a safe workout environment."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 777-7171. The CMH Senior Health Center is at 1840 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
