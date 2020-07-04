Health center confirms new case

In a week that brought five new confirmed cases, the Polk County Health Center announced the county’s 16th COVID-19 case Thursday, July 2.
The 16th patient, a Polk County resident, is currently at home in isolation, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a health center news release said.
Of the county’s 16 cases, five are considered active and 11 recovered, according to the health center. Nineteen people are under quarantine.
The newest case is a result from direct contact with another positive case previously reported in Polk County, the release said.
“The case, already in quarantine, has not been in public while infectious,” the release said.
The center has contacted all those who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious, the release said. The Polk County Health Center epidemiology team will monitor those people for fever and respiratory symptoms.
As the community continues to reopen, the health center encourages county residents to interact with the environment carefully by washing hands, practicing social distancing and staying home if sick.
Also, the center encourages “all residents to wear a face covering while in public areas, especially when social distancing may be difficult,” the release said.
As of Thursday, 1,283 Polk County residents had been tested by Citizens Memorial Hospital with 1,167 negative results. Test results were pending for 116 people.
