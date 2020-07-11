Heart for service

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to Polk County earlier this spring, many area community agencies jumped into action to make sure locals stayed fed during the resulting economic downturn.
In the months since, some haven’t been able to continue serving, but some have.
At Sonrise Community Church in Pleasant Hope, Crosslines Food Pantry of Springfield has averaged one food distribution day per week for nearly three months, Sonrise pastor Tom Schaffer estimated.
“I know it sounds crazy, but we’ve given out over $2 million of food in three months,” Schaffer said. “We owe Crosslines. The community owes them.”
The distributions started in April with what Schaffer described as “a great day in hard times” — a large-scale distribution effort at the former Moon Ridge site north of town.
It’s since moved to the church building on Mo. 215 west of Pleasant Hope, he said, as organizers have nailed down the details of feeding their community.
One thing that isn’t a set detail is just when distribution days and times are, Schaffer said.
Pleasant Hope emergency management Rick Davis said the food pantry contacts him when it has enough for a distribution day. He gives Schaffer a heads up then heads to Springfield with a pickup and trailer donated by Vinyard Farms.
Crosslines director Tom Faulkner said the pantry is sometimes able to provide food to the Pleasant Hope community when it has excesses.
“Trucking companies sometimes call us if they have a grocery wholesaler who maybe wanted chicken, but they get beef,” he said. “It can then come to us.”
Faulkner said the organization also benefits from Convoy of Hope deliveries.
“When we get the opportunity to accept truckloads of additional foods, it’s more than what we could give out at the Springfield food pantry. The people in Pleasant Hope have been able to make this pipeline work.”
That means the organization is able to have a sizable impact, he said. Families have driven to Pleasant Hope from all over Polk County and the surrounding area to receive food, he said.
“What we’ve seen is that the rural areas, like Pleasant Hope, Fair Grove and Humansville, seem to be the areas affected even harder financially,” he said. “It could be because there are less community resources than metro areas, so we’re happy to be able to help.”
Davis said he’s seen the impact of the work.
“It’s all God’s will helping us do this,” Davis said. “The man upstairs is taking care of us.”
Schaffer said organizers originally tried to notify the community about food deliveries ahead of time, but Davis once ran into issues and community members waiting for their food ended up backing up traffic and gridlocking the Mo. 215/Rt. H intersection.
“We were trying to give people a heads up, but if Rick has any problems, they’re delayed,” he said.
Schaffer said the best way to be notified of food distribution days is to set Facebook notifications for when Sonrise Community Church posts to its page.
Schaffer said he now posts as Davis pulls the trailer into the parking lot.
“We don't have any parameters to who can receive food,” he said. “When somebody comes, we’re not asking their name, other than just to get to know them better.”
That connection with the community is part of what’s helped keep the food deliveries flowing, Schaffer said.
“There's just a desire to serve the community that’s continued,” he said. “It’s easy to do something once and then walk away from it, but when your heart is in it, you stick with it.”
Sonrise Community Church has set aside a fund for Crosslines, Schaffer said. Checks can be made out to the church’s food drive.
“It goes to keeping this ministry going,” he said.
MCE distribution site
Marion C. Early Schools is a distribution site for Life 360 ministry’s food distribution service.
According to the district, free meals are available for everyone under 18 at the high school circle drive at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. The donations are set to run through Tuesday, Aug. 18.
COM continues to give
After helping distribute food through the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month, Community Outreach Ministries in Bolivar is planning two more distribution days later this month, on Saturday, July 11, and Saturday, July 25. The service is open to anyone.
Distributions will be around 9:30 a.m. at the Southwest Baptist University student union parking lot, First Baptist Church of Fair Play and Aldrich Fairview and Morrisville United Methodist churches.
Distributions were previously at multiple area locations, COM executive director Micah Titterington said.
“We’re going to centralize it a little more,” he said.
COM is currently hosting a virtual fundraiser, Titterington said, seeking to raise $15,000 for its food pantry and other programs.
The organization is also looking to hire a full-time case manager to offer clients long term support and help connect them with resources.
“From now through the 17th of July, we’re asking for donations,” Titterington said. “Anyone who donates before July 17 will get entry in a drawing, and on the 17th we’ll livestream a celebration with entertainment and draw names.”
Donors could win gift certificates and other items, he said.
Titterington said the organization had originally planned a banquet fundraiser but canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than looking to reschedule the in-person event, he said organizers opted for an online approach.
“This is an experiment for us, but we’re excited to get to try it,” he said.
