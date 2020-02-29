As Liberator wrestling and the Bolivar community celebrated as the team booked its second consecutive trip to the Class 2 state wrestling tournament earlier this month, Bolivar coach Jeff Davis said he had to force a smile at times.
One year after the Liberators sent a school-record nine wrestlers to Columbia, where then-junior Hayden Burks was crowned state champion and the team earned an overall silver medal, Bolivar qualified seven in 2020.
After a second-place district finish last year, Bolivar received third this year, due in part, Davis said, to controversial officiating at the district meet that he said cost the team a potential district championship.
It was the cap on a challenging year for the team, he said. Bolivar struggled with injuries, illnesses and students missing meets due to conflicts with other school activities.
“I thought, going into the season, ‘Man we’re going to challenge for the state title,’” he said. “That fizzled out on us really early.”
But, he said, if the 2019-20 season has taught him anything, it’s Liberator wrestlers don’t go down without a fight. Bolivar surged back from a year of struggles, injuries and illness to secure a third-place finish at state.
“They’re gritty,” Davis said. “You can say that about any sport here. The Bolivar kids are gritty. They’re tough kids.”
The Liberators ended with 88.5 points, fending off fourth-placed Pleasant Hill, which scored 87. Winner and District 3 rival Monett had 149.5 points. Second-placed Odessa had 142.
“We knew all this time that if we could pull it all together, we were pretty dang good,” Davis said.
Four Bolivar wrestlers medaled at the meet, with 170-pound senior and defending state champion Hayden Burks claiming a second consecutive gold medal in two years after winning the 160-pound class in 2019. According to an R-1 media post, he’s the only Liberator wrestler to win multiple state championships.
Junior Drayton Huchteman, competing in the 220-pound class, took home a silver medal after winning three consecutive bouts to advance to the first-place match, which he lost via a narrow 5-4 decision.
Competing in the 113-pound class, Canyon Cunningham won his third-place match, beating a wrestler who had previously beat him in the tournament. Cunningham finished 5-1 in Columbia.
Austin Coons won an 11-5 decision in the 152-pound fifth-place match to complete Bolivar’s medal collection.
Points are compiled by each winning wrestler, and more points are added for pins and major decisions than for wins by decision alone, Davis said.
As the team geared up for battle, he said they discussed that strategy.
“We talked about bonus points,” he said. “We had 13 bonus point wins, so that made the difference.”
In round one, Cunningham won a pin in four minutes over St. Charles West’s Morgan Oser.
Cunningham lost a 6-5 decision to Oak Grove’s Kaden Scarborough in the quarterfinal round. He then won a 10-2 major decision over Cameron’s Tanner Riley in the second consolation round. In the third consolation round, he won a 1:54 pin over Odessa’s Gavin Gross. In the third-place round, Cunningham avenged his quarterfinal loss, winning a 5-2 decision over Scarborough.
Bolivar’s Thomas Pennington, a first-time state qualifier, lost by 8-1 decision in his first round to Sullivan’s Dillon Witt in the 126-pound class.
He lost a 3-2 decision to Mexico’s Dylan Mosley in consolation round one.
“Pennington lost two decisions,” Davis said. “You never know, if he’d have given up a pin, those points may have catapulted some team up into contention that we would have had to deal with, so everything everyone does made a difference for us.”
Bolivar’s Riley Hawk lost his opening round in the 138-pound class, falling in a 7-5 decision to Universal City’s Jalen McKee.
Hawk then pinned Cameron’s Tristan Brown to take a consolation round one win in 4:43. He pinned Kirksville’s Logan Blickhan in 2:50 to win consolation round two but fell in consolation round three to St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox, who pinned the Liberator in 3:32.
Coons won a technical fall over Blair Oaks’ Eli Batiste in the first round but lost a 3-1 decision in the quarterfinal round to Excelsior Springs’ Damon Ashworth. He won a 9-3 decision over Oak Grove’s Brody Armstrong in the second round of consolation finals. In consolation semifinals, he lost a 3-1 tiebreaker to Odessa’s Bryce Palmer before winning an 11-5 decision over Kirksville’s Jaden Ballinger in the fifth-place match.
Burks won his first round, pinning Moberly’s Clark Freeman in 45 seconds. He pinned Savannah’s Gabe Hummer in 3:37 in the quarterfinal, then pinned Maryville’s Gaven Gray-Walker in 2:58 in the semifinal. Burks won a 1-0 decision over Dexter’s Travis Waldner to take the state championship.
In the 182-pound class, Bolivar’s Andrew Bunn lost a 10-4 first-round decision to Cameron’s Keegan Reynolds. He pinned Southern Boone’s Dale Donigian in 1:50 in consolation round one. In consolation round two, Kirksville’s Tristan Gillespie won a 4-1 decision over Bunn.
Huchteman took just 26 seconds to pin his first opponent - Caleb Land of Potosi. He won a 6-3 quarterfinal decision over Boonville’s Peyton Hahn and pinned Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder in 3:07 in the semifinal round to advance to the state championship match.
Huchteman lost a 5-4 decision to Priory’s Dalton Bingman, ending the year with a silver medal.
“If we’d just won decisions throughout the weekend we’d be in ninth or 10th place,” Davis said. “These guys worked for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.